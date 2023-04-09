Delhi: 19-year-old found dead in mysterious circumstances inside banquet hall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 19-year-old was found dead under mysterious circumstances

New Delhi: A 19-year-old was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhi’s Alipur area on Saturday, said police.The deceased identified as Bunty, a native of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, was an electrician.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh, police were informed that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not giving any response following which a police team went to the spot. At the banquet hall, the body of the deceased was found on a sofa and had no injury mark, said the DCP.

Buntry used to work in the banquet as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing. He had come there after having his dinner, the DCP said.

Based on the information received, statements and observations made during preliminary investigation, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered. On CCTV analysis, a suspect has been taken into custody and his interrogation is going on.

