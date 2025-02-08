Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Kejriwal holds party meeting at his residence amid major setback in Delhi elections, senior leaders present

Senior AAP leaders including Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are present in the meeting. AAP has suffered a major setback with Kejriwal himself losing the New Delhi seat.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 12:36 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 12:57 IST
Delhi assembly election results
Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, party's national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal has held a meeting with senior party leaders at his official residence.  

Senior leaders including Rajya Sabaha MP Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta are present in the meeting. AAP has suffered a major setback in the Delhi eletions. Contrary to anticipation, the BJP is heading towards victory asit confortably leads over the majority marks. 

Meanwhile, the AAP top guns are also losing their constituencies. In surprising development, Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat from Jangpura. Moreover, the biggest shock for AAP came from the New Delhi seat where BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal.    

As of now, the BJP is leading at 48 seats while AAP has been leading at 22 seats.

