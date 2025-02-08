Kejriwal holds party meeting at his residence amid major setback in Delhi elections, senior leaders present

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, party's national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal has held a meeting with senior party leaders at his official residence.

Senior leaders including Rajya Sabaha MP Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta are present in the meeting. AAP has suffered a major setback in the Delhi eletions. Contrary to anticipation, the BJP is heading towards victory asit confortably leads over the majority marks.

Meanwhile, the AAP top guns are also losing their constituencies. In surprising development, Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat from Jangpura. Moreover, the biggest shock for AAP came from the New Delhi seat where BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal.

As of now, the BJP is leading at 48 seats while AAP has been leading at 22 seats.