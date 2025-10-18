Deepotsav: Delhi illuminates Kartavya Path with over 1.5 lakh 'diyas' under CM Rekha Gupta's leadership Deepotsav 2025: As Delhi marked its first grand Deepotsav, Ayodhya, the spiritual epicenter of Diwali, geared up for yet another record-setting spectacle. This year, the holy city is set to illuminate with 2.8 million lamps adorning 56 ghats along the Sarayu River.

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a radiant evening on Saturday (October 18) as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the city’s first-ever “Deepotsav” celebration at Kartavya Path. Beginning at 6:00 pm, the event featured the lighting of 1.51 lakh earthen lamps (diyas), accompanied by a series of cultural performances, storytelling sessions of Ram Katha, and a captivating drone show illuminating the night sky.

Rekha Gupta calls it a “resurgence of faith”

Sharing her thoughts on social media platform X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the event as a “cultural awakening of Hindu festivals” and a moment symbolising the “resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition.” She urged citizens to witness the historic spectacle, highlighting that such celebrations reflect the unity and spiritual vibrancy of Indian culture.

Ayodhya sets the spiritual benchmark

While Delhi hosted its grand debut, Ayodhya, the spiritual heart of the Diwali festivities, once again prepared to dazzle with an unprecedented display of 2.8 million lamps across 56 ghats along the Sarayu River. This year’s celebration features a 32-foot-tall model of the legendary Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, showcasing immersive scenes from the Ramayana. Over 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and local residents, have dedicated days to decorating the ghats, ensuring the city glows in divine splendor.

Diwali: The eternal festival of light and renewal

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, stands as one of India’s most cherished festivals, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, a tale deeply embedded in the Ramayana. The festival is celebrated with the cleaning and decoration of homes, lighting oil lamps, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity, and exchanging sweets, gifts, and joy among families and friends.

A night of faith, culture, and light

The Deepotsav at Kartavya Path not only aligned Delhi with the spiritual grandeur of Ayodhya but also showcased India’s enduring cultural unity. With over a lakh lamps lighting up the capital’s iconic avenue, the evening stood as a radiant tribute to faith, devotion, and the timeless spirit of Diwali.