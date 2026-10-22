Day before turning 24, Delhi delivery agent dies by suicide after alleged assault over torn Rs 10 note

New Delhi:

A delivery worker in East Delhi died by suicide weeks after he was allegedly assaulted during a dispute over a torn Rs 10 note, leaving behind a video in which he spoke of the humiliation he had suffered. The deceased has been identified as Sameer Hussain. He was due to turn 24 on October 21 and died on October 20, police said. They have also arrested two men in connection with the alleged assault and added a charge of abetment of suicide to the case.

According to police, the confrontation took place on the night of October 4 in East Vinod Nagar, where Hussain had gone to deliver a coffee order worth around Rs 150. A police control room call was received at 11.03 pm, with Hussain reporting that he had been attacked over a dispute involving a torn currency note. His medico-legal case was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station that day.

In a video recorded before he consumed poison, Hussain recounted that the customer had taken around 15 minutes to arrange the payment. He said he did not object to the delay but asked the customer to exchange a torn Rs 10 note. Hussain alleged that the customer responded aggressively and slapped him three times. He said he did not retaliate, but was deeply hurt by the insults directed at his financial circumstances. Police have arrested the two accused, identified as Rakesh alias Bunty (30) and Rampal Singh (65).

Delivery worker spoke of dignity and earning an honest living

In the video, Hussain described himself as someone who wanted to support himself through hard work. He said he used a bicycle to deliver orders because he did not own a vehicle. "I believe in working hard. I don't have any vehicle, so I deliver on a cycle. I believe that I'll eat less but will eat from my own hard work," he said in the video.

He alleged that the dispute escalated after he politely asked the customer to replace the damaged note. Recalling the response, he said, "I told him politely that uncle, please change this note, but he started misbehaving. He said, "This is what I have; if you want, take it or go from here," Hussain said. He questioned why his economic circumstances had become a reason for humiliation, asking, "Is being poor an abuse?"

Hussain also said he had avoided asking his father for money because he wanted to earn independently. In the video, he expressed apprehension that he might not receive justice because he lacked financial resources and questioned what protection delivery workers could expect when they faced violence. "I will commit suicide, since my self-respect has anyway been tarnished in the middle of the road," he said in the video.

Addressing his mother, Hussain said he considered himself strong but feared he would not be able to live peacefully after what had happened. He also spoke about the emotional impact of being slapped.

Family alleges second man joined assault with iron rod

Hussain's uncle, Md Sameer, told PTI that the delivery worker had reached East Vinod Nagar at around 10.30 pm on October 4 when the argument over the torn note began. The uncle alleged that Rampal repeatedly slapped Hussain and that his grandson, Rakesh alias Bunty, later joined the confrontation and attacked him with an iron rod.

After the alleged assault, Hussain returned to his workplace and told his manager what had happened. The manager then sent some people to the accused's residence, his uncle claimed. According to the uncle, the accused did not come downstairs and instead shouted from their home, allegedly making remarks about Hussain's community and saying they feared no one. The family subsequently approached Kalyanpuri police station and lodged a complaint, he said.

Hussain consumed poison days after the alleged assault

Police said they later received information that Hussain had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5. He died on October 20. Following his death, police added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide, to the FIR.

Hussain's uncle alleged that he had consumed poison used to kill cockroaches. He said the family did not know whether Hussain had faced further threats after the October 4 incident.

The uncle also claimed that Hussain had recorded the video in which he named the accused and described the alleged assault. He said the family wanted justice and hoped the circumstances leading to Hussain's death would be thoroughly examined. "He also said that if I am not getting justice while alive, I hope I'll get it after death. We demand justice for him," Sameer said.

Mother says accused allegedly invoked political connections

Hussain's mother, Kalima, said her son had been insulted during the dispute and that the accused allegedly claimed to have political connections that would protect them from consequences. "When he told them to change the torn note, they told him so many things, like you are poor, I will do anything with you, nothing will happen to me, I have political connections. Is it a crime to be poor?" she asked.

She said the family had lost a young son who was just days away from his 24th birthday. I want to tell the government that I have lost a young son. He was turning 24 on October 21," she said.

The uncle also alleged that Hussain's manager had been pressuring the family and disputing whether the delivery worker was on duty when the incident occurred. He said Hussain worked for a major e-commerce company and questioned whether the circumstances could have allowed him to receive better medical care. These claims have not been independently established.

(With PTI inputs)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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