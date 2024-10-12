Odisha woman raped, abandoned in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later found in a semi-conscious state in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi, the police informed on Saturday. According to the information released, a passerby first spotted the woman early Friday morning around 3:30 am in a deplorable condition and immediately alerted the authorities.

The authorities informed, the policeb officials arrived at the scene promptly and shifted the woman to AIIMS Trauma Center for treatment. They informed, initial investigations suggest that the sexual assault on the woman occurred elsewhere, and was later left at Sarai Kale Khan.

About the incident

Based on the information received, the victim originally hails from Odisha and was residing in Delhi for a year only. A senior police official stated that she had been staying with a friend in Katwaria Sarai but later in August moved out following a dispute. Since then, she had reportedly been living on the streets.

Authorities further revealed that the woman, a graduate, had previously also been seen in southeast Delhi’s Jamroodpur area, where she was accused of attempting to trespass into a house. However, no formal complaint was lodged against her. She had also spent a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, the police added.

Significantly, the authorities, speaking of the incident, also informed that at present the accused is not cooperating with the investigation and is continuously changing her statements. Her family in Odisha has been notified, and she remains under medical observation.

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the authorities informed that they are carrying a thorough investigation into the incident. The police mentioned, the CCTV footage and other surveillance tools are being analyzed to identify the suspect involved in the crime.



(With inputs from PTI)

