Covid Alert: Delhi records 1,634 fresh cases, Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The capital saw a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

Covid19 cases : Delhi recorded 1,634 fresh Covid cases on Sunday along with three fatalities taking the toll to 26,563, according to the data shared by the city's government health department.

Delhi's Covid tally rose to 20,23,227. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, it stated.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 5,505 tests conducted the previous day. On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent -- the highest in 15 months.

The capital saw a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday. Delhi reported 1,527 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, and two deaths.

The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,964 cases on August 18 last year.

The number of Covid cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight. The health department bulletin on Sunday said 270 of 7,951 beds in Delhi's dedicated Covid hospitals are occupied, while 3,393 patients are in home isolation.

The number of active cases currently stands at 5,297, it said. Mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle Covid. Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said last week that XBB.1.16 is not leading to severe infection among children.

Maharashtra Covid numbers

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 650 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 81,55,839 and the toll to 1,48,479, the state health department said. A day before, the state had recorded 660 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19.

Mumbai recorded 182 fresh cases. The two fresh fatalities in the state were reported from Mumbai city and Thane city, a health official said. The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.82 per cent.

India Covid tally

India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths.

While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

