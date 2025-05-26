Covid cases in Delhi cross 100, here’s what Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on new variant Delhi has recorded 104 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with symptoms restricted to mild viral illness. Health Minister Pankaj Singh and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged citizens not to panic, stating that the city’s hospitals are fully prepared as a precaution.

New Delhi:

Amid a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases in the capital, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday reassured the public that the situation remains under control, with no cause for panic. Singh said that infections linked to the newly detected Covid variant have so far only exhibited mild symptoms, similar to common viral fever, and that no serious cases have been reported. “The symptoms are limited to fever, cough, and cold. There is no cause for alarm,” Singh told news agency PTI, adding that all reported cases so far have been mild.

The Delhi government has issued a health advisory asking hospitals to remain prepared with adequate beds, oxygen supplies, essential medicines, and key equipment, including ventilators and BiPAP machines. Singh clarified that this was a standard precautionary step and not a response to any emergency. “We are fully equipped — our hospitals, doctors, and staff are ready. But there's no emergency-like situation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also said that Delhi’s healthcare system is fully prepared should the number of cases increase. “We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation,” Gupta said.

Variants under monitoring, no deaths reported

According to the health department, Delhi currently has 104 active Covid-19 cases, up from 99 the previous week. Health officials confirmed that 24 patients recovered over the past week, and no Covid-related fatalities have been reported in recent weeks.

Genome sequencing data from INSACOG has detected the presence of the NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 subvariants in India. Both are classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Interest.

While these subvariants have been linked to a rise in cases in China and parts of Asia, Indian health officials maintain that the local outbreak remains mild and manageable.

(With PTI inputs)