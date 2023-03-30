Is Covid back in Delhi? CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting amid huge spike in cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government called for an emergency meeting on Thursday as cases of Covid surged in the national capital. The meeting has been called by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who will see the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals and other stakeholders.

"Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a meeting with the officers and specialist doctors associated with the health department this afternoon," officials said. The Special Secretary, Health Department, Director of General Health Services, Nodal Officer for Oxygen and Testing and Medical Directors of several hospitals including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) will be present in the meeting.

The meet comes a day after Delhi's Covid cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported, it said.

Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31 last along with two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent. The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526.

Covid cases in India surges

As many as 3,016 fresh Covid cases were reported on Wednesday, highest in nearly six months. The active cases rose to 13,509. The death toll in the country till now including all three Covid waves stands at 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities — three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

In Maharashtra, Solapur and Sangli districts have topped the positivity chart with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent rate.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 scare looms large! India reports 3,016 fresh cases, highest in nearly six months

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Active cases increasing in Himachal Pradesh, informs CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu