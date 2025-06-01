COVID-19: JNU issues health advisory after first coronavirus case detected in Godavari Hostel COVID-19: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said that 19 Covid patients are hospitalised, but there is no need to worry. The government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued health guidelines after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the Godavari Hostel. The infected student was residing in room number 49 on the ground floor of the West Wing. Following the development, the hostel authorities have urged all residents to remain vigilant and adhere to precautionary measures.

According to a notification issued by the Senior Warden, students currently staying in the hostel during the summer vacation are advised to make arrangements to return home as soon as possible. This precautionary step has been taken to prevent further spread of the infection.

Additionally, all hostel residents have been requested to wear masks in shared spaces such as toilets, the mess, and other common areas. Students feeling unwell have been advised to immediately inform the hostel office and health centre, and to self-isolate in their rooms to curb the risk of transmission.

Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Rajiv Behl, said that genome sequencing of samples in the west and south has shown that the variants fuelling the current rise in cases are not severe and are subvariants of Omicron.

Four subvariants of Omicron- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1- have been found. The first three have been found in more number of cases, he said. "We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry," Dr Behl said.

Covid-19: Gurugram reports 4 fresh cases

Meanwhile, on Sunday, four additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram, according to a health department official. This brings the total number of cases in the current resurgence to 23, with twelve patients currently active.

All those infected are experiencing mild symptoms and are undergoing home isolation. The health department collected 97 samples on Sunday as part of ongoing surveillance. Gurugram is currently facing a rise in COVID-19 cases after a gap of two and a half years.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Alka Singh urged the public not to overlook flu-like symptoms and advised anyone feeling unwell to promptly visit the nearest health centre for testing.

