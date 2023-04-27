COVID-19: Delhi records 7 fatalities for second consecutive day; positivity rate at 16.90%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. COVID-19: Delhi records 865 fresh cases, 7 fatalities

Covid-19 in India: Delhi on Thursday (April 27) reported seven Covid-related deaths for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday too, the city reported seven fatalities, the highest so far this year. However, the national capital witnessed a further dip in coronavirus cases as it registered 865 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

According to the data shared by the Delhi Government's Health Department, the national capital's overall infection tally to 20,37,061, while the death toll rose to 26,620. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,279.

Of the total, 3,143 patients were in home isolation, it said. The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, according to a health department bulletin. Only 296 of the 7,974 Covid beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 driving surge in cases

Medical experts have said the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

COVID cases in India

India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data today (April 27). The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

