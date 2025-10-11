Advertisement
Cough syrup row: Delhi govt bans sale of Coldrif, declares it 'not of standard quality'

Cough syrup row: In its official order, the Delhi government said Coldrif, manufactured by the Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, was found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol a toxic chemical known to be harmful to human health.

An official inspect a batch of Coldrif cough syrup. Image Source : X/ @ANI
New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Saturday banned the sale, purchase and distribution of Coldrif cold syrup, declaring it 'not of standard quality'. Coldrif is attributed to death of several children in Madhya Pradesh and other states. 

So far, several states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have banned the sale of Coldrif. 

In its official order, the Delhi government said Coldrif, manufactured by the Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, was found to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol a toxic chemical known to be harmful to human health.

"All stakeholders are directed to immediately stop selling, purchasing, or distributing the said batch of the syrup. The general public has also been advised not to use the product, given its potential health risks," the order read. 

"The assistance of all stakeholders is sought for the strict implementation and wide dissemination of the public advisory, which has been issued in public interest," it added.   

(Image Source : REPORTER)Delhi government has banned the sale of coldrif.

Sresan Pharma owner arrested

Couple of days earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Police, along with Tamil Nadu Police, had arrested Sresan Pharma owner G Ranganathan from Chennai. An official told news agency PTI that the Sriperumbudur Drug Control Inspector had issued a show-cause notice to the pharma company on October 7, asking it to explain the discrepancies in the quality and labelling of the medicine. 

Later, officials from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drugs Control inspected the manufacturing facility and found that the medicines were allegedly stored in unhygienic conditions on the corridors, and they noticed certain risk of contamination.

The Tamil Nadu government had sealed the factory after 20 children from Madhya Pradesh died after consuming the "contaminated" cough syrup allegedly made in the unit. The government banned the cough syrup 'Coldrif' in the state from October 1 and ordered the removal of stocks of the medicine from the market. 

(With inputs from PTI)

