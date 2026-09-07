Costly rooms, unhygienic food, no space to breathe: The meager conditions of PGs in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi:

After a tragic boys' PG collapse incident in Delhi's Satya Niketan area where seven people have lost their lives till now, India TV unearthed the conditions of PG accommodations in Delhi's UPSC hub Mukherjee Nagar. The students from all around India reach Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC and fulfill their career goal. India TV spoke with students to know the conditions of their PG accommodations, food quality and other basic facilities.

Rs 30 to 40,000 for a room, unhygienic food; conditions of PGs in Delhi's UPSC hubs

A job aspirant told India TV, "the rooms are pathetic and quite congested, with hardly space to breathe. The kitchen lacks basic hygiene and have to depend on local Dhabas mostly for food." The PGs charge around Rs 30 to 40,000 for a single room, and for sharing accommodations, it can vary between Rs 10,000 to 20,000. "It's very hard to survive here in Mukherjee Nagar with sky rocketing rooms rents sans basic facilities. At the time of booking, we have to pay six months rent in advance around Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh as security deposits, said a student.

Talking about the safety facilities, a lodger said, the buildings do not maintain basic safety facilities, most of the hostels do not have a fire extinguisher. "I will request government and administration to take stock of the situations and do needful," he said.

Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, Old Rajinder Nagar are well-known UPSC hubs with lakhs of students stay here and prepare for various competitive, job exams. In 2024, three students lost their lives in a flooding incident in Old Rajinder Nagar. Two girls and a boy died after the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar got flooded.

7 killed in Satya Niketan building collapse

The Sunday's boy's hostel building collapse incident in Satya Niketan area has again brought to light the meager conditions of PGs in the national capital. As per latest update, the owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, claiming the lives of seven people, was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said. The police are interrogating Hariram Gupta in custody. "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case," an officer said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi as a safety precaution. She also directed authorities to conduct intensive inspections of nearby paying guest accommodations and other buildings, with structures found violating safety norms to be sealed. The CM made it clear that there would be no compromise on the safety of Delhi residents and that those responsible for any negligence would not be spared.

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Satya Niketan PG owner apprehended in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi a day after deadly building collapse