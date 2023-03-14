Connaught Place Renovation: Fund crunch delays makeover progress ahead of G20 summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fund crunch delays renovation of Connaught Place

Delhi’s Connaught Place, the heart of the city, is in desperate need of a makeover, but plans to renovate and upgrade the area ahead of the upcoming G20 events have been stalled due to a fund crunch. The entire beautification process is estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore, according to an NDMC official, who also stated that traders had refused to fund the renovation work, claiming that the civic body should use tax money. The NDMC has pointed out that they cannot use tax money to renovate Connaught Place as it is not their market.

To manage the fund, NDMC officials are working on various proposals, including seeking CSR funding from private organisations and sponsorship, as reported by PTI. The NDMC had planned to renovate all the markets under its jurisdiction in view of the G20 events, but they cannot do so without the necessary funding.

Connaught Place was last refurbished before the 2010 Commonwealth Games, but now needs a complete makeover, with walls and pillars stained with beetle-juice and Gutkha, and plasters and paints peeling off. Immediate attention is needed for the facade lighting that was installed in 2010, and the entire beautification process includes upkeep of lanes, removing weeds, replacing lighting, pruning trees, and whitewashing.

According to New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargava, NDMC should use money collected from traders in the form of tax to renovate the market. The traders claim that they have sent letters to NDMC several times in this context and have suggested that big corporate houses carry out cleaning and whitewashing work at their expense.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, which will culminate with a summit in Delhi in September this year. As many as 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be organized during this period.

