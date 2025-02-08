Congress to repeat its dubious record as party set to lose deposits in several Delhi seats: Know what rule say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress's electoral fate seems to remained unchanged in Delhi

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: In a repeat of 2015 and 2020, a majority of Congress candidates are expected to lose their security deposits. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to gain big in trends, the electoral fate of the Congress remained unchanged - it has failed to open account so far.

Congress' performance in 2020

In 2020, Congress contested 66 seats and 63 of its candidates had to forfeit their security deposits. Only Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar had managed to save their deposits.

Congress' performance in 2015

In 2015, the party contested on all seats but failed to won even a single a single seat and its 62 candidates lost deposits.

What is the rule?

According to the Election Commission's rules, a candidate has to achieve at least one-sixth or 16.67 per cent of the total polled votes in the constituency, to retain the security deposit.

As per Sec. 34 (1) (b) of the R. P. Act 1951, a general candidate for contesting an Assembly election will have to make a security deposit of Rs 10,000. A candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe will

have to make a security deposit of Rs 5,000.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election.

With trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital's next chief minister would be from the saffron party.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.