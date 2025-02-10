Matter of concern for Muslims in Delhi: Congress leader Rashid Alvi's controversial remark on BJP's victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rashid Alvi

Delhi Election Results: Congress leader Rashid Alvi has sparked controversy with his remarks on the BJP's victory in Delhi elections. He said that the election results should be a matter of concern for the Muslim community in the national capital.

It is pertinent to mention that after nearly 27 years, the BJP has secured victory in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress put up a disappointing performance, failing to make a significant impact in the polls.

What did Rashid Alvi say?

Alvi said that if Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had contested the Delhi elections together, the BJP would not have secured victory. "If Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had fought Delhi elections together, then BJP could not have won. Congress high command has to decide if we have to go with our allies or contest elections alone," he said.

"What has happened in Delhi is a matter of worry for the Muslims in Delhi. This election in Delhi has forced them to think that BJP has won the election because of us (Congress). If we have to defeat BJP, we have to respect all parties in the INDIA alliance and also strengthen the alliance and fight elections unitedly," the Congress leader added.

Delhi Election Results

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats on Saturday. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5. The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

The BJP's vote share in Delhi has grown by nearly 13 percentage points in the last 10 years while the AAP's vote share has declined by nearly 10 percentage points during the same period. In the keenly contested Assembly polls in Delhi, there was a difference of only two per cent between the vote shares of the BJP and AAP. The saffron party has stormed to power in the national capital by winning 48 of the 70 seats restricting AAP to 22 seats.

AAP secured a vote share of 43.57 per cent, down from 53.57 per cent in the 2020 polls. In the 2015 Assembly elections, it had secured 54.5 per cent of the votes. This is probably the first time that a party even after getting 40 per cent vote share lost the polls. In 2020 and 2015, the party won a massive mandate by securing 67 and 62 seats respectively.

The BJP secured a vote share of 45.56 per cent and won 48 seats. The saffron party's vote share rose from 38.51 per cent in 2020 and 32.3 per cent in the 2015 elections. The Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, did not win any seat and secured a vote share of 6.34 per cent. The only consolation for the grand old party was the fact that it saw an improvement of 2.1 per cent in vote share over the last time.

