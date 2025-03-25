Congress decides to contest upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections in alliance with RJD, say sources Ahead of upcoming Bihar elections 2025, Congress held a meeting senior leaders of the state in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress party on Tuesday discussed the strategies and preparations as Bihar elections are nearing. As per the sources, one of the key decisions in the meeting were, the Congress leadership decided to contest the election in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Congress MLAs also sided with the decision. After the party, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar said the party will move forward with INDIA Alliance in Bihar.

The meeting, also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, decided to form a state unit in the next 10 days to strengthen its position in Bihar.

Congress on alliance in Bihar

State Congress President Rajesh Kumar said, "The challenge for us in Bihar is the BJP and we discussed how to remove them from power... As far as the alliance is concerned, I want to make it clear that we will continue to move forward with the INDIA Alliance in Bihar..."

Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction after the meeting

After meeting with the Bihar leaders, Congress president Kharge shared pictures of the meeting on X and wrote in Hindi, "The wind of change has started blowing in Bihar. The people of Bihar are worried about development, social justice and their future. There is tremendous anger among the youth due to rigging in recruitment exams, paper leak and unemployment. We will remove the current government and bring a government in Bihar that will bring inclusive development and protect the rights of all. Today at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, we held talks with senior leaders of Bihar and discussed in detail about strengthening the Congress Party and preparations for the upcoming elections."

The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and his predecessor Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, senior leaders Meira Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Jawed, among others.