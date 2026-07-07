Amit Shah, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launch eco-restoration drive to plant 70 lakh trees, flag off 300 e-buses

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a tree plantation drive in Delhi's RK Puram area, with the aim of planting 70 lakh trees in the national capital region. The plantation drive will be carried out with support from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

As part of the drive, the Delhi CM and the Home Minister planted tree saplings at the Central Ridge area under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. The area houses the President's Bodyguard (PBG). BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, and Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were also present.

Campaign is for giving back respect to our nature: Rekha Gupta

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta said, "Today we are launching the Eco Restoration Mega Plantation Drive 2026. This campaign is for giving back respect to our nature, a campaign to rejuvenate greenery, where such greenery is to be rejuvenated. Our culture considers rivers as mothers. Our culture teaches us that the environment should be respected."

"It is a matter of happiness for us that the campaign to plant 70 lakh plants in Delhi has started today," the Delhi CM announced during the drive.

Thanking Amit Shah for supporting the initiative, which comes under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, CM Gupta said that this synergy between the Delhi Government and the Centre proves that if both work together, then even the biggest challenges are possible to be overcome. "This is a campaign to protect the environment. I would like to thank Amit Shah ji, you have always given priority to Delhi. Your marg darshan gives us the confidence that when the Centre and state work together, then even bigger challenges are possible," the Delhi CM said.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is a movement that reflects India's commitment to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future. By combining respect for mothers with a call to action for environmental protection, this initiative offers a way for citizens to contribute directly to creating a greener planet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024, with the planting of a peepal tree by the Prime Minister at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

Amit Shah, Rekha Gupta flag off 300 e-buses

The Union Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister also flagged off 300 electric buses to strengthen the city's public transport infrastructure. The duo also laid the foundation stone for a multi-level bus depot at an event organised in South Delhi's RK Puram.

"Today, 300 buses have been flagged off, and the foundation stone has been laid for a multi-level bus depot to strengthen the city's public transportation and clean mobility," Shah said.

With the addition of the 300 buses, Delhi's electric bus fleet has increased from around 4,500 to 4,800. The national capital has an overall bus fleet of around 7,000, making it one of the country's largest electric bus fleets.

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