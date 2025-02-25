Clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus of govt: LG Saxena in Assembly LG Saxena said the Delhi government will adopt 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' as document for policy guidance and fulfil all promises made to people.

During the Delhi Assembly Session on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, in his address, said corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water are the areas of focus for the government.

“Continuous clashes, blame game in past 10 years have hurt the city and my government will work in coordination with Centre, other states,” LG Saxena said. He said the Delhi government will adopt 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' as document for policy guidance and fulfil all promises made to people.

During the Assembly session, tensions escalated as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, and AAP MLA Gopal Rai amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) started his address, AAP MLAs began raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. The MLAs were then suspended from the house.

They then took their protest outside the Assembly and raised slogans against the state government while carrying posters of Babasahed Ambedkar.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the second day of the eighth legislative assembly of the Delhi Assembly.

The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said, "CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi."