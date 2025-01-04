Class 9 student stabbed to death outside Delhi school over dodgeball game, five minor arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A 14-year-old in Delhi was stabbed to death over a game of dodgeball as the Class 9 student was allegedly killed outside his school in East Delhi, police said on Saturday. The game had left a schoolmate enraged after he was hit by the ball. The incident had taken place around 6 pm on Friday with the police apprehending seven including five minors, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Among the arrested three were the teenager’s schoolmates. The police said that the suspects were planning to flee the city when they were apprehended. The police also recovered the knife used in the murder and other critical evidence, the officer said.

"Investigations revealed that during a break at 4 pm, a classmate of the victim allegedly borrowed a mobile phone and made a call. The accused classmate allegedly discussed a dispute with the victim and instructed the person on the line to 'send people'," the DCP said.

Victim was stabbed in his right thigh

Around 6 pm, as the students left the school, the accused classmate was seen waiting outside with a group. The situation escalated when another juvenile, an accomplice of the accused student, stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing severe injuries.

The attackers then fled the spot, Dhania said. School staff immediately administered first aid and took the victim student to Hedgewar hospital.

He was referred to GTB Hospital due to the severity of the injuries but he succumbed, the police said. Three specialised teams conducted extensive review of CCTV camera footage, interviewed witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify the suspects, Dhania said.

The police are investigating the specific roles and motives of each individual involved, Dhania said. Police said that CCTV footage is being checked to understand the sequence of the events.

(With inputs from PTI)