Class 9 student stabbed to death in Delhi's Pitampura over Instagram comment, four minors held

A Class 9 student was killed and a young man seriously injured in a stabbing incident during a Durga idol immersion procession in Delhi's Pitampura area on Wednesday evening. The attack allegedly involved masked assailants and is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a comment on an Instagram post.

Delhi Police have detained four minor boys in connection with the case. The injured man has been admitted to hospital, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

What happened during the Durga idol immersion procession?

The incident took place as a Durga idol immersion procession was passing through Pitampura on Wednesday evening. According to the initial account, the attackers were allegedly involved in a dispute with a young man named Ashu over a comment on an Instagram post.

During the procession, the assailants allegedly found an opportunity to surround Ashu and attack him with knives. The stabbing left a Class 9 student dead and Ashu seriously injured. Further details about the sequence of events and the circumstances in which the school student was attacked have not been established in the information available so far.

Four minors detained, police probe underway

Delhi Police have detained four minor boys in connection with the stabbing and are investigating the case. The alleged dispute over the Instagram comment is being cited as the trigger for the attack, though the circumstances are still under investigation.

Ashu is receiving treatment at hospital. Police are working to establish the sequence of events and the roles of those allegedly involved in the incident.

Another Delhi stabbing had turned deadly over a park dispute

The Pitampura incident came amid another recent fatal stabbing in the capital. In Seelampur, northeast Delhi, a 20-year-old man named Subhan was allegedly attacked by a group of five to six boys while smoking with a friend in Central Park on Tuesday evening. The altercation reportedly began after the group objected to the two men smoking.

Subhan was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said six people, including two minors, had been apprehended in connection with the case. Investigators examined CCTV footage and collected evidence as part of the probe.

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