Delhi: Class 9 student dies due to electrocution at Kalkaji Temple, six others injured in stampede

In a tragic incident, a Class 9 student was killed due to electrocution at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple on the intervening night of October 2-3, while another person sustained injuries. Meanwhile, six more individuals were hurt during a stampede that followed, though all injured are reported to be out of danger. As the boy was waiting in the queue, he touched the railing and died. The deceased was identified as Mayank Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad. As per the information, he was a student of Greenfield Academy, Noida.

According to Delhi Police, the electrocution occurred when an electric wire, used for halogen lights installed during Navratri, snapped and came in contact with an iron railing. Around 12:40 am, Delhi Police received information about devotees coming into contact with an electric wire near the merging point of Rampyau and Lotus Temple, resulting in injuries.

Upon receiving the information, they quickly responded, with some of the injured being transported to hospitals via PCR vans and ERVs. Four of the injured were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center, while three others were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 289, 125(9), and 106(1) of the BNS, and an investigation is underway, the police added. They further stated that the electric supply was restored after following the repair works, and darshan resumed at the temple.

