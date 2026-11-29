New Delhi:

A 14-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly stabbed to death following an old dispute in East Delhi's Kotla village. The victim, identified as Pawan, was attacked with a knife just a short distance from his home. Police have detained two minors in connection with the case and are questioning them to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The incident has left residents of the area shaken. According to the information available, the attack is suspected to be linked to an argument that took place between the victim and the two boys a few days earlier.

Student had stepped out to play

Pawan had reportedly left home after telling his family that he was going out to play. A short while later, his family received information that he had been attacked. When they reached the spot, they found the teenager lying injured in a drain, with knife wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The attack reportedly took place just a few steps away from his house, adding to the distress among his family members and people living in the neighbourhood.

Two minors apprehended, old dispute suspected

A police team reached the spot soon after the incident. A case of murder has been registered, and two minors have been apprehended for questioning. Preliminary investigation suggests that Pawan and the two boys had an argument a few days before the attack. Police sources said a dispute had taken place between them around four to five days earlier.

Investigators suspect that the previous disagreement may have led to the attack on Saturday. However, the exact motive is yet to be established, and the police are questioning the detained minors to determine what led to the incident.

CCTV footage seized as part of investigation

Police have also seized CCTV footage from the area. The footage reportedly shows the two alleged accused, and investigators are examining it as part of the probe.

Pawan's family has alleged that the teenager was killed because of the earlier dispute. Police are also looking into whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

The questioning is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of those present during the attack.

Body sent for post-mortem examination

Pawan's body has been kept at the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, with police trying to establish the motive behind the killing and whether additional people had any role in the incident.

The incident has left the victim's family devastated. Residents have also expressed concern over the stabbing, which took place close to the teenager's home.

(With PTI inputs)

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