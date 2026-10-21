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CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka withdraw plea in Delhi High Court challenging judicial custody

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were pulled up by the Delhi High Court, which underlined that they are not Gen Zs. Following this, the duo withdrew their petition from the high court.

CJP leaders Saurav Das (left) and Ashutosh Ranka (right) have withdrawn their agitation/ File photo
CJP leaders Saurav Das (left) and Ashutosh Ranka (right) have withdrawn their agitation/ File photo Image Source : ANI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday withdrew their petition in the Delhi High Court challenging their judicial custody by a special executive magistrate (SEM) after being detained for waving the national flag at the Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site.

The court allowed the duo to withdraw their plea without making any opinion on merits. 

However, Das and Ranka were grilled by the high court, which asked about their ages and underlined that the two are not Gen Zs. The court was informed that Das is 27-year-old, while Ranka is 31, and that people born after 1997 are Gen Zs.

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