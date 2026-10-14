CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka jailed for five days after trespassing into Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to 5 days' judicial custody by a court in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after they were taken into custody for trespassing into Jantar Mantar amid their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Das and Ranka were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg, following which they were sent to prison.

Ajinkya Shinde, who also accompanied them during the incident, was let off on bail after signing a bond of Rs 5,000 and on the condition of not taking in part in activities that disrupt public order for a year.

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were detained on October 13 after climbing the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, a day after the site ceased to be a designated protest venue.

Delhi Police later put them on preventive arrest, while CJP’s head of legal affairs, Ratna Singh, alleged that the leaders were denied access to lawyers until late Tuesday night.

Why CJP leaders have been jailed

During the hearing, Delhi Police argued that the accused had disturbed public order and violated the conditions stipulated in their bonds.

According to the police, the accused had formally called on people to participate in the protest. Citing these allegations, the police sought action against them. The court then ordered that the accused be sent to judicial custody for five days.