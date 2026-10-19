CISF nabs fleeing passenger at Delhi Metro station, unidentified substance found hidden in underwear | VIDEO

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught a suspicious passenger at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station after he allegedly tried to flee during a baggage screening operation. Security personnel detected a dense, suspicious object on an X-ray machine during a routine baggage check, which led to further inspection. During the subsequent search, the passenger allegedly attempted to escape. A video of the incident has also surfaced wherein CISF personnel can been seen chasing him and apprehending him near the station's exit gate.

Unknown semi-solid substance found concealed in undergarment

During the inspection, security personnel reportedly recovered an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in the stitched portion of the passenger's undergarment. The passenger claimed to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) residing in Kuala Lumpur. However, the identity of the substance recovered from him has not yet been established.

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CISF hands over passenger to police for further investigation

Following the recovery, the CISF handed over the passenger, along with his belongings, to the police for further investigation. The police are investigating the matter to determine the nature of the substance and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.

Man held for misbehaving with woman CISF personnel

Last week, the Gurugram Police arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the IFFCO Chowk metro station. The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Karauli district in Rajasthan, allegedly snatched the woman's mobile phone, obstructed government duty, and threatened her family, officials said.

According to the police, the complainant lodged a formal report at the Metro Police Station. She stated that Kumar had been stalking and harassing her for a considerable period. On September 26, the accused allegedly arrived at her duty post at the IFFCO Chowk Metro Station, forcibly snatched her phone, and fled the spot while issuing threats. Acting on the complaint, a police team tracked down and apprehended Kumar from Gurugram on Tuesday (October 13). "A review of the accused's criminal record revealed that cases relating to molestation and vehicle damage had previously been registered against him in Gurugram. Further interrogation is underway," a spokesperson for the Gurugram police told PTI.

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