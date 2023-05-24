Delhi: CISF detains 20-year-old US citizen carrying 6 live cartridges at IGI airport; probe initiated

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILE CISF detains 20-year-old US man carrying 6 live cartridges at IGI airport

Delhi airport: Foiling yet another security breach, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a USA citizen carrying six live cartridges at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

According to officials, the US citizen has been identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Allen Coder.

"A 20-year-old USA Citizen namely Gabriel Allen Coder detained by CISF at Delhi IGI Airport with 6 live cartridges mark (Hornady 357 MAG Caliber), when he was going from Delhi to Helsinki on Monday," said CISF officials. They further said that the Delhi police have also registered an FIR under section 25 Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited, they added.

(With ANI inputs)

