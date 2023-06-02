Children's theatre festival in Delhi | HERE is how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Children theatre festival in Delhi from June 15

New Delhi: The Delhi government will organise a 10-day theatre festival from June 15. The children will get a chance to learn acting and other theatre skills from the National School of Drama (NSD) professionals during the ongoing summer vacations. The festival will be held at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, near Rajghat.

The 10-day theatre festival is aimed at introducing the young generation to the world of acting. The festival will be organised by Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the National School of Drama from June 15 to 25. According to Delhi Tourism Department, the workshop aims at the growth of the body and mind of the children through the method of theatrical activities in a play way method. It will not only helps them to grow physically and emotionally but also integrate them with the neighbourhood and society in a more meaningful manner.

Who can apply

Both Delhi residents and those living outside the city can enrol themselves for the workshop. There is no registration fee for the theatre festival. Children between the age of 8-16 years can register for the festival.

“The festival is aimed at helping children grow by teaching them new skills besides promoting tourism in the national capital. Students will learn about the theatre from NSD professionals,” the official added.

“We have already started the registration for the theatre workshop. 150 students have already applied for it. We will take registration of 250 students from which 150 will be selected for the workshop,” a tourism department official informed.

Registrations for a theatre festival

According to the official, registrations began on May 29 and will close after the first 250 participants complete the registration process. The selection of the applicants will be made on June 12 and the final list of selected candidates will be released on June 13.

Six children's plays will be staged from June 19 to 24 as a part of the festival. “We will organise the performance of six children's plays. There would be no charge and children can come from anywhere. This will help in the promotion of tourism,” the official said.

How to Apply

Application form can be filled up online only through DTTDC website https://www.delhitourism.gov.in/ from 29th May to 9th June, 2023.

The Candidates are required to upload self-attested copies of their birth certificate along with the application form.

All the candidates are required to fill up/submit the correct information/ documents completely.

The list of admitted candidates will be displayed along with instructions of participation on DTTDC website https://www.delhitourism.gov.in/.

After receipt of 250 applications, the portal will be automatically closed.

(With PTI inputs)