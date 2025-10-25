Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi government declares public holiday on October 27 Chhath Puja 2025: October 27 is the third and most spiritual day of the Chhath festival, celebrated as “Sandhya Arghya”-the evening offering to the setting sun. On this day, devotees gather at riverbanks or ghats, standing waist-deep in water, to present ritual offerings.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that October 27 (Monday), will be a public holiday across the city to mark the auspicious occasion of the Chhath festival. The decision, shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, ensures that families and communities observing the festival can participate fully in the important rituals of this sacred celebration.​

Significance of Chhath in Delhi

Chhath Puja is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya, most widely celebrated in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, as well as parts of Delhi with large migrant populations. The festival spans four days of elaborate rituals, including fasting, holy baths, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. Many ghats along the Yamuna are prepared for large gatherings, with special arrangements for safety and hygiene.​

Ritual calendar and key dates

October 27 marks the third day of the festival, known as “Sandhya Arghya,” when devotees perform evening prayers to the setting sun- considered one of the most important rituals. This ceremonial offering is carried out standing waist-deep in water, often with family and friends, and symbolises gratitude, purification, and the well-being of loved ones.​

Community and government support

Recognising the cultural and spiritual significance of Chhath for lakhs of Delhiites, the state government’s holiday announcement allows greater participation and reflects respect for multicultural traditions. Additional public services, law enforcement, and safety measures will be in place at major ghats and public areas to ensure a smooth and joyous celebration.​

This special public holiday demonstrates Delhi’s commitment to honoring the rich traditions and communal harmony represented by the Chhath festival.

Govt commitment to grand Chhath Puja

Inclusive preparations and community engagement

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has affirmed that the government is dedicated to making this year’s Chhath Puja celebrations both historic and grand, with extensive preparations completed across more than 1,300 ghats, including 17 major ones along the Yamuna River. Special attention is being given to crucial facilities, such as safety, cleanliness, lighting, water supply, tents, and sanitation, to ensure devotees can offer prayers to Chhathi Maiya comfortably. Mishra and local MLAs have personally inspected ghats and directed officials to deliver all necessary amenities. For the first time in years, the Delhi government has facilitated arrangements on the Yamuna banks, addressing concerns of the Purvanchal community and supporting their traditions in every part of the capital.​

In addition to robust infrastructure and logistical arrangements, Minister Mishra praised the efforts of officials, volunteers, and local committees, noting that all teams have been working tirelessly to guarantee smooth celebrations. The government’s commitment is further evident through cultural programming at more than 200 sites and the development of “Model Chhath Ghats,” which serve as examples of ideal execution. Mishra emphasized that honoring Purvanchal cultural heritage is a shared responsibility, and the city’s preparations this year reflect a spirit of devotion, inclusion, and collective participation.