Chhatarpur Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: A battle of Tanwars? Vote counting begins

Chhatarpur ​Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency began at 8 am along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

The 2025 Chhatarpur Assembly Election is set to be a thrilling triangular contest, often referred to as the "battle of Tanwars." The key contenders include Kartar Singh Tanwar, who won the seat in 2020 on the AAP ticket and later joined the BJP in 2024, now contesting from the BJP. His main rival is Brahm Singh Tanwar, a former MLA from Chhatarpur who switched to AAP in October 2024. Rajender Singh Tanwar of Congress also adds to the competition. The race will be intense, with voters’ preferences, party dynamics, and the popularity of the Tanwar candidates playing a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency:

Chhatarpur is a prominent assembly constituency in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, formed after the 2008 delimitation of constituencies. It is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and shares boundaries with other constituencies like Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, and Kalkaji. The constituency is known for its historical and cultural landmarks, such as the Bageshwar Dham, Khajuraho Temple, and Jatashankar Temple. According to the 2011 Census, it had a population of around 99,519, with a male population of 53% and a female population of 47%. The literacy rate stands at 69%, with male literacy at 75% and female literacy at 62%.

Chhatarpur Constituency Demographic Profile:

In 2020, the total number of voters in the Chhatarpur constituency was 141,283 voters, comprising 79,597 male voters and 61,674 female voters. There were 312 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2020 was 156, consisting of 141 men and 15 women.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Chhatarpur constituency was 124,640. Out of this, 72,334 voters were male, and 51,739 were female. There were 567 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chhatarpur in 2015 was 156, consisting of 136 men and 20 women.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Chhatarpur seat with 49.13% of the votes, defeating BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar, who secured 46.15%. This victory marked a slight decline in Kartar Singh's vote share from the previous election. In the 2015 elections, Kartar Singh Tanwar had secured a more decisive win with 54.29% of the votes, significantly increasing his vote share from the previous election, while Brahm Singh Tanwar of BJP came in second with 36.44%. The voter turnout in 2020 was 61.1%, a slight dip from 64.5% in 2015, reflecting strong participation despite global challenges.