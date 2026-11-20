A man who travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet a social media influencer allegedly died after being assaulted by her family members and neighbours at her house in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area. The incident took place on November 7, after he allegedly tried to enter the woman's house, triggering a confrontation.

Police have arrested the influencer's father and a neighbour in connection with the death and are looking for other people suspected of being involved. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those who took part in the assault and establish their roles.

Chennai man travelled to Delhi to meet social media influencer

According to the investigation, the man worked for a private company in Chennai and had come in contact with the woman through social media. He regularly liked her videos and allegedly developed one-sided feelings for her before travelling to Delhi to meet her.

The woman has more than 29 lakh subscribers across various social media platforms.

On November 7, the man allegedly tried to enter her house in Madhu Vihar, leading to a confrontation with her family members and neighbours. A police source said the woman's father and some neighbours caught hold of him and assaulted him.

"On November 7, he was trying to enter the house, triggering a confrontation. The woman's father and some neighbours caught hold of him and thrashed him, leaving him with serious internal and external injuries," the source said.

Man shifted between hospitals, dies during treatment

Following the assault, the injured man was first taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Doctors later referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital as his condition was critical.

When his condition failed to improve, he was shifted to another hospital, where he eventually died during treatment, the police source said.

Influencer's father, neighbour arrested in Delhi

After the man's death, Madhu Vihar police registered a case under sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The woman's father and a neighbour were arrested in connection with the case.

Police said the investigation had also brought the woman's brother and other neighbours under the scanner. Teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene to identify the remaining suspects and determine their roles in the assault.

(With inputs from PTI)

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