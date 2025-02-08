Chandni Chowk Assembly Election 2025 Results LIVE: Will AAP return for third consecutive term? BJP takes lead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chandni Chowk Assembly Election 2025 Results today, February 8, 2025.

Chandni Chowk Assembly Election 2025 Results: The vote counting has started and the fate of all candidates will be revealed in few hours. Chandni Chowk is one of the Assembly constituencies in Delhi, which is a general seat. AAP and BJP are the main parties in the constituency.

Chandni Chowk Assembly Election 2025 Results: Key Candidates

BJP's Satish Jain is contesting against AAP's candidate Punardeep Singh Sawney (Sabby) and Congress candidate Mudit Agarwal. The list of other contestants are given in the table mentioned below.

Candidates Party Rahul Tiwari Right to Recall Party Satish Jain BJP Khalid Ur Rehman NCP Mudit Agarwal INC Punardeep Singh Sawney (Sabby) AAP Mohammad Mursaleen Indian National Socialistic Action Forces Kali Charan BSP

Live Updates:

7.39 am: Vote counting will begin at 8.00 am.

8.00 am: Vote counting begins.

8:09 am: As per early trends, AAP is ahead of BJP.

What happened in 2015, and 2020?

In the 2020 Assembly Elections, Parlad Singh Sawhney from AAP won the seat with a margin of 29,584 votes. Parlad Singh Sawhney polled 50,891 votes with a vote share of 65.92 % and defeated Suman Kumar Gupta from BJP who got 21,307 votes (27.60 %).

In the 2015 Assembly Elections, Alka Lamba from AAP won the seat and polled 36,756 votes with a vote share of 49.35%. BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta got 18,469 votes (24.80 %) and was the runner-up. Alka Lamba defeated Suman Kumar Gupta by a margin of 18,287 votes.