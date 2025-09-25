Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of running 'torture chamber' inside institute in Delhi sexual assault case Investigators have uncovered disturbing new details in the case. Police allege that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati converted his ground-floor office into a 'torture chamber,' where several students were subjected to sexual exploitation.

In a shocking development in the ongoing sexual assault case in Delhi, investigators have uncovered disturbing details about Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati. The habitual offender is accused of exploiting female students under the EWS scholarship program with the involvement of the institute’s Dean and two female staff members.

‘Torture Chamber’ exposed inside SRISIIM Institute

Investigators have revealed chilling details that further darken the case. According to police, Chaitanyananda transformed his ground-floor office within the institute into a “torture chamber,” where multiple students- particularly female scholars under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) scholarship scheme- were forced into sexual exploitation.

To tighten control, the accused and his close associates, including the Dean and two women staff members, reportedly seized the victims’ original academic certificates, using them as leverage to silence complaints and prevent escape.

Ground-floor office turned into abuse den

Haridwar trip allegedly used for exploitation

Authorities further disclosed that after purchasing a new luxury car, the accused took several students to Haridwar under the guise of performing a special puja. On their return journey to Delhi, the students were allegedly abused. Police confirmed that the Dean and two female staff members of the institute were complicit in the exploitation network, and evidence collection, along with victim testimonies, is still underway.

The allegations reportedly extended beyond the institute walls. Investigators claim Chaitanyananda took some victims to Haridwar, citing the occasion of performing a special puja following the purchase of his new BMW. However, the victims later testified that they were subjected to abuse during their return journey to Delhi.

A major revelation has also surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the sexual harassment case involving students of SRISIIM (Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management). On August 1, the Directorate of Education at the Air Force Headquarters received an email complaint from a Group Captain-level officer, forwarding the grievances of several students. The students had accused Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati of arbitrary decision-making, issuing threats, and sending late-night WhatsApp messages to female students.

Police action and first FIR

A response from the institute (Peetham) was promptly sent to Air Force Headquarters on August 2, mentioning that an FIR (No. 320/2025) had already been filed against the accused. Earlier, on July 23, the Peetham itself had lodged the first FIR against Chaitanyananda following growing concerns about his misconduct. In addition, the Peetham revoked his power of attorney and established a new 11-member governing council to regain administrative control.

Submission of evidence and new FIRs

Between August 4 and 5, Peetham submitted further complaints to police authorities, containing over 300 pages of evidence that pointed to systematic abuse, harassment, and intimidation by Chaitanyananda. Based on this evidence and subsequent student testimonies, another FIR was registered against him, tightening the legal noose on the controversial religious figure.

Growing pressure on authorities

The revelations have caused public outrage and deep concern about exploitation within educational and religious institutions. With multiple FIRs, detailed evidence, and student statements backing the claims, the case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati appears to be widening, raising questions about how long the alleged abuse had been taking place and who may have enabled it.