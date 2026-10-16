Central Park secured, CCTVs installed, central forces deployed: Delhi braces for CJP's 'Tiranga' march

The security in Delhi has been massively enhanced in view of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march on Friday called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the release of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, said officials.

Prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, the police have said; though cops have indicated that a limited number of people would be allowed to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

The police have urged people to refrain from participating in any activity that affects the law and order situation, and ensure that the situation remains calm.

"Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have submitted requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful gatherings. They state that such activities are adversely affecting their businesses, particularly during the current festive season," DCP PRO Neha Yadav said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Central Park closed, central forces deployed

Before CJP's march, the Delhi Police has closed the Central Park completely, and all its gates have been locked with iron chains. Around 40 CCTV cameras have also been installed near the Central Park that can record both audio and video, sources have said, adding the police are monitoring the entire situation from the control room.

The Delhi Police would issue real-time instructions to its personnel based on the CCTV footages.

Also, central forces including personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been deployed alongside Delhi Police to ensure that the situation remains under control. Further, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) guards are also present at the Central Park.

"The NDMC has informed the Delhi Police, via a formal letter, that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons. The NDMC has further requested the Delhi Police to make appropriate security arrangements for this significant and sensitive public park and to prevent any unauthorized individuals from entering," Yadav said.

Traffic curbs issued

The Delhi Police has also advised people to avoid select routes in Central Delhi. In its advisory to the commuters, it has said dynamic diversions would be implemented depending on the prevailing situation.

The stretches include Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, the 'C' Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road (from GPO to the 'C' Hexagon), Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

Dipke calls for solidarity

Ahead of the march, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called everyone to participate in the Tiranga Yatra. He said everyone must show their solidarity with the CJP and keep the ideological differences aside.

He also reiterated that the government is shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing the heat over alleged discrepancies in the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved," Dipke said at a press briefing on Thursday.

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