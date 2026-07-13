CBI files closure report in RAU's IAS tragedy; no evidence found against senior MCD officials

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary closure report before a Delhi court in the Rau's IAS Study Circle flooding case in Old Rajinder Nagar, concluding that its investigation found no prosecutable evidence of criminal negligence or abuse of official position by senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.

The report pertains to the July 2024 tragedy at the coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants died after the basement was inundated during heavy rainfall. The court will now decide whether to accept the closure report, reject it, or direct further investigation.

The CBI's investigation was launched after the Delhi High Court transferred the probe from the Delhi Police, directing the agency to examine whether negligence, corruption, or dereliction of duty by government officials had contributed to the deaths. The agency was tasked with determining if any public servant could be held criminally liable for the incident.

According to the supplementary report, the CBI examined a wide range of documentary and technical evidence, including records related to the coaching centre, MCD files, inspection reports, construction documents, rainfall and waterlogging data, and other relevant technical inputs. Investigators also questioned numerous witnesses and scrutinised whether municipal authorities had ignored rule violations or acted in collusion with any individual or institution.

CBI finds no evidence against MCD

After analysing the material collected during the investigation, the agency concluded that there was no concrete or credible evidence to establish that any senior MCD official had wilfully failed in their duties, abused their official position, or committed any offence warranting prosecution under the Indian Penal Code. On that basis, the CBI filed a closure report instead of a charge sheet against senior municipal officials.

The agency clarified that its findings do not suggest that the tragedy did not occur or that no one bore responsibility. Rather, the report states that the available evidence failed to meet the legal threshold required to prosecute senior officials. It noted that criminal proceedings cannot be initiated solely on suspicion or public perception and must be supported by documentary and direct evidence establishing criminal intent or negligence.

The deaths of the three civil service aspirants had triggered nationwide outrage and widespread protests by students, who alleged that lapses in enforcement of safety norms and delayed administrative action contributed to the tragedy. The incident drew attention to the growing number of coaching institutes operating from basement premises in central Delhi, raising concerns over emergency exits, drainage systems and adherence to occupancy regulations during the monsoon season.

Delhi administration launched citywide operation

In the aftermath, the Delhi administration launched a citywide crackdown on illegal basement operations. Authorities sealed several coaching centres, issued notices for violations of building by-laws and fire safety norms, and intensified inspections to ensure compliance with disaster management guidelines. The tragedy also prompted renewed demands for stricter regulation of coaching institutes and greater accountability in urban civic planning.

With the supplementary closure report now before the court, the matter enters its next legal stage. The court will determine whether to accept the CBI's conclusions, seek further investigation, or take any other action permissible under law.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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