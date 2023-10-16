AAP can be made accused in Delhi excise policy scam, CBI and ED to Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

The central probe agencies have told the Supreme Court that they are contemplating to make Aam Aadmi party an accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The statement was made by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju during the hearing of bail application of Manish sisodia in ED & CBI case today.

The hearing on Sisodia's bail plea will continue tomorrow.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year. In April, Special Judge MK Nagpal had denied bail to the AAP leader holding that the evidence, prima facie, speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the offence.