Caught on cam: Delhi Police arrests 'Bunty-Babli' couple for jewellery shop thefts across city Delhi: During questioning, Rajeev and Sanya disclosed that both had earlier gone through divorces before meeting in 2013, eventually marrying each other.

New Delhi:

The Anti-Burglary Cell of Dwarka District Police has arrested a couple, popularly dubbed the 'Bunty-Babli' duo, for carrying out a series of thefts at jewellery shops across Delhi. The accused have been identified as Rajeev (35), son of Mohan Lal, resident of Punjab's Amritsar, and his wife Sanya (34), daughter of Rajeev Kumar, also from Amritsar.

The couple posed as genuine customers at jewellery shops and executed their thefts with meticulous planning. While Rajeev distracted the shop owners, Sanya quickly slipped jewellery items into her possession. After every incident, they would change their appearance and mobile numbers to avoid detection. Since April 2025, the duo committed thefts in at least seven areas of Delhi, including Burari, Paschim Vihar, Monastery Market ISBT, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, and Dwarka.

The incident that broke the case

The breakthrough came after a theft on July 20, reported by Sahil Arora, the owner of a jewelry store in Dwarka South. An e-FIR (No. 80078571/2025) was registered under U/s 305 BNS after one gold earring ring and a pair of gold tops went missing.

On examining the CCTV footage, police found that a man and woman had visited his shop pretending to be customers. During the visit, while Rajeev diverted the store owner’s attention, Sanya stole the jewelry.

Their trail ended near the Sports Complex, where the couple reportedly took a cab. Investigators followed this lead and collected details of cab bookings in the area, eventually tracing an IP address linked to a new mobile number used by the accused. This technical clue led the police team to their arrest.

Recovery from the accused

Upon arrest, police recovered-

One gold gents ring One pair of gold earrings (tops) One gold locket Rs 8,000 cash

The items were seized in the presence of both accused and added as evidence to ongoing cases.

Interrogation findings

During interrogation, both Rajeev and Sanya revealed that they were divorcees who met in 2013 and married later. Initially from stable backgrounds- Rajeev once ran a property business in Amritsar and Sanya was a graduate- their lives spiraled out of control after they fell into drug addiction in 2023. Losing all their funds and property, the couple turned to crime to sustain their lifestyle.

They admitted to selling most of their stolen gold at a “Cash for Gold” shop in Kalkaji, Delhi.

Cases worked out

With their arrest, Delhi Police have solved three registered cases of jewelry shop theft, including-

e-FIR No. 80078571/2025, U/s 305 BNS, PS Dwarka South

e-FIR No. 80088581/2025, U/s 303(2)/3(5) BNS, PS Dabri

e-FIR No. 80088490/2025, U/s 305/3(5) BNS, PS Tughlak Road

Further investigation is underway to link them to other reported thefts across the city.

Police statement

Under the leadership of Inspector Vivek Maindola and monitoring by ACP Operations Ram Avtar, the Anti-Burglary Cell credited CCTV analysis and technical intelligence for the breakthrough. The case highlights how a dedicated team of officers tracked the suspects despite deliberate attempts to conceal their trail. Officials confirmed that the investigation is still in progress and the couple may be connected to additional thefts across Delhi.