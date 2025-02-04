Case filed against Atishi after her supporter slaps policeman, Delhi CM claims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Case filed against Atishi

Just a day ahead of Assembly elections, Delhi Police on Tuesday registered two cases -- one, against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for violating the Model Code of Conduct and another case against her supporters for allegedly attacking a police officer.

The case was filed as the two members from the ruling AAP - Ashmit and Sagar Mehta - were arrested for "obstructing and assaulting" the head constable of Govindpuri Police station at around 1 am on Tuesday, police said.

Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji slammed Delhi Police claiming that she was being punished for speaking out against her challenger, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, for "openly violating the code of conduct."

She slammed both Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the Delhi Police for turning a blind eye to Bidhuri, Atishi took to X and said, "The Election Commission is also amazing!

Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me!"

However, police said Atishi violated the Model Code of Conduct by arriving at Fateh Singh Marg with ten vehicles and around sixty supporters. When asked to leave, she refused, according to the police.

In the meantime, Atishi took to X and claimed that the Delhi police "illegally took in custody two people who were reporting and making a video of MCC violations." She further alleged that no action was taken against those for flouting the MCC.

Sharing the video on X, Atishi stated that the boy who was making the video was beaten and taken away by the police. “You can see in this video that the police are kicking him. Action was taken against the person who made the video. Nothing against the person who broke the rules,” she said.

Apart from this, another case was also registered against Atishi and her supporters for obstructing government work and attacking the police.