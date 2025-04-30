Case against AAP's Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in Rs 2,000 crore classroom scam The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against AAP leaders and former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in a R2,000 crore scam linked to the construction of 12,748 classrooms during AAP’s tenure.

New Delhi:

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with a massive alleged corruption scandal involving the construction of classrooms in government schools across the capital.

According to the ACB, the scam, pegged at around Rs 2,000 crore, pertains to the construction of 12,748 classrooms and associated buildings during the AAP government’s tenure. The case was registered after the ACB received the necessary sanction under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority.

The agency said significant irregularities and cost escalations were observed across the entire project. "Not a single work was completed within the prescribed timeframe," an official release said, adding that consultants and architects were appointed without following due procedure.

The anti-corruption agency also flagged that the cost escalations were allegedly executed through these irregularly appointed consultants, further inflating the budget.

Both Sisodia and Jain have been under scrutiny in separate corruption cases over the past year. Sisodia is already facing investigation by the CBI and ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, while Jain was previously arrested in a money laundering case.

More details are awaited.