Delhi: Girl riding pillion on bike, ran over by car, seriously injured | Video

Car runs over girl in Delhi.

Delhi: A car ran over a girl who was a pillion rider and seriously injured her in Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The incident was caught on CCTV.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place near a cross when a man and a girl who were on a two-wheeler overtook a four-wheeler. As soon as the man who was riding the bike stopped, the car hit it from the back and ran over the girl.

The man who was trying to handle the bike noticed that the car ran over the girl who was lying down on the road.

She has been identified as Abiba who works in an RO shop in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place on March 9. The cops have arrested the accused Sunny Rawal and seized his car. He's a resident of Ghaziabad.

