Car catches fire on Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur Road amid scorching heat | Watch

New Delhi:

A moving car caught fire on Delhi's busy Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Lado Sarai on Tuesday amid intense heatwave conditions gripping the national capital. Two people travelling in the car managed to escape safely before the flames engulfed the car.

Here's the video | WATCH

Visuals from the spot showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing high into the sky. It appeared that the fire spread rapidly from the front of the car, engulfing the entire vehicle within just a few minutes.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident triggered panic among commuters passing through the stretch as traffic slowed near the spot.

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for heatwave

The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi. The city witnessed sweltering weather on Tuesday, with temperatures crossing the 44 degrees Celsius mark in several areas.

Dry and scorching winds coupled with relentless heat made conditions difficult for commuters during the daytime. According to the IMD, isolated parts of the city are likely to continue experiencing heatwave-like conditions.

Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal.

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