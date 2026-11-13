Car at 200 kmph crashes into Delhi's Dwarka Expressway tunnel wall, 22-year-old killed

New Delhi:

A horrific road accident in Delhi's Dwarka Expressway has claimed the life of a young woman, reigniting concerns over reckless driving in the city. A high-speed Volkswagen Virtus allegedly moving at a speed of around 200 kmph inside the Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel, rammed into a wall, with the impact ripping the vehicle's engine off and triggering a fire, police said on Thursday. As per the preliminary investigation, Singh was allegedly driving a modified Volkswagen Virtus at around 200 kmph inside the tunnel, where the prescribed speed limit is 80 kmph. He had allegedly recorded videos and photographs of the car's speedometer and sent them to his friends through Snapchat shortly before the accident. Police are trying to retrieve the videos and photographs as part of the investigation.

The CCTV footage from the tunnel revealed that the car speeding at a very high velocity, almost like a rocket, before crashing near a turn connecting the tunnel to the NH-48, police officials said. The impact was so severe that the car's engine was ripped off and thrown some distance away, where it caught fire. Singh was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and died on the spot.

According to police, Singh was driving a luxury car belonging to a friend. He had gone to Ludhiana to meet his girlfriend and was returning to Gurugram on Diwali morning. Police have recorded statements of security personnel deployed at the tunnel, along with other motorists and eyewitnesses present at the spot.



The Delhi Police is investigating the accident. Singh's body was sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to his family, officials said. His mother is a teacher and lives in Bihar, they added. The Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel has a maximum permissible speed limit of 80 kmph. Entry of two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, tractors, non-motorised vehicles and tankers carrying inflammable substances is prohibited inside the tunne



Similar incident: Eight engineering students killed as car rams into parked lorry in Kerala's Thrissur

Eight people were killed after a car in which they were travelling collided with a parked lorry in the Thrissur district of Kerala, said the police. According to the police, the lorry was parked on the National Highway (NH) 66 at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam when the accident happened on Friday late night. They said the eight people who died are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and are believed to be students. They were likely travelling towards Kodungallur from Guruvayur when their vehicle collided with the lorry.

-With PTI Inputs

Also Read:

Two MLAs among six injured in a road accident at Delhi's ITO