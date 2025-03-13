Cable theft disrupts Delhi Metro's Red Line services, 89 such incidents since June last year Train services on Delhi Metro’s Red Line were delayed on Thursday morning due to cable theft between Seelampur and Welcome stations, disrupting the signaling system. Trains operated at reduced speed until noon, affecting overall passenger movement.

Train services on Delhi Metro’s Red Line were disrupted on Thursday morning after yet another incident of cable theft was reported between Seelampur and Welcome stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. The theft, which occurred the previous night, affected the signaling system between Mansarovar Park and Seelampur stations, forcing trains to run at a restricted speed of 25 kmph in the section. Services remained regulated from the start of operations until 12:21 pm, leading to a cascading delay across the entire Red Line, which connects Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda). “The disruption caused delays in overall passenger movement along the corridor during this period,” the DMRC said in a statement, adding that efforts were made to minimise inconvenience despite the technical challenge of replacing cables during revenue service hours.

The Delhi Metro has long been known for its punctual and reliable service, earning the moniker of ‘Delhi-NCR’s Lifeline’. However, recurring incidents of cable theft have become a growing concern for the network. Since June 2024, at least 89 cases of cable theft have been reported across different metro corridors—35 related to traction cables, 32 to signaling cables, and 22 to electrical cables. “These thefts greatly inconvenience commuters who rely on the Metro’s punctuality to reach their destinations on time,” the DMRC said.

Cables running across the metro viaducts and tunnels play a crucial role in powering the signaling, traction, telecommunication, and electrical systems. Any damage leads to operational delays, and replacing these cables during peak hours is both risky and complex, officials said. While emergency measures are often attempted to expedite cable replacement, the DMRC added that restoration work is usually carried out during night hours when revenue services are halted.

Steps to curb cable theft

To address the issue, DMRC has rolled out several preventive measures, including:

Cementing over cables in theft-prone areas

Installation of anti-theft clamps

Exploring drone and CCTV surveillance in vulnerable zones

Installation of concertina coils

Covering cable trays with protective covers

The Metro agency also said it is coordinating with law enforcement authorities to curb such incidents. "DMRC deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to these recurring thefts and continues to work closely with law and order agencies to resolve the issue,” the statement added.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)