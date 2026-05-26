Burglary at DRDO residential complex in Delhi; jewellery, cash stolen from scientist's home

New Delhi:

A burglary has been reported at the residential complex inside the highly secured Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, thieves allegedly decamped with jewellery, cash, and other valuables worth several lakhs of rupees from the flat of a woman scientist working with DRDO.

The incident took place at the DRDO residential complex located under the jurisdiction of Timarpur Police Station.

Valuables worth several lakhs of rupees stolen

Police said the woman scientist had gone to Chandigarh on May 15 to meet her family members. When she returned on May 23, she found the house ransacked and valuables missing.

The stolen items included Rs 15,000 in cash, foreign currency, jewellery, including a necklace set with earrings, bangles, chains, and rings, among others, and three watches. The exact value of the stolen items is being assessed, though it is estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees.

CCTV being examined

Police said a case has been registered at Timarpur police station and an investigation has been initiated. Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot, and CCTV footage from the residential complex and surrounding areas is being examined to identify the accused.

Police suspect the accused may have conducted a recce before targeting the house. No arrests have been made so far.

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