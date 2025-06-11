Bulldozers raze encroachments in Delhi's Kalkaji, DDA crackdown also likely on Batla House, Muradi Road The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday launched a large-scale demolition drive in multiple parts of the city, targeting illegal constructions in the Kalkaji slum cluster, Batla House, and Muradi Road areas.

New Delhi:

A large-scale anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Bhoomihin Camp area of south Delhi’s Kalkaji on Tuesday, where over 1,200 illegal shanties were demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The action was taken following a Delhi High Court directive and after prior notice was served to the residents.

According to officials, the encroachments stood on DDA land and included multi-storey structures within the JJ cluster. The demolition began around 5 am, with five bulldozers deployed at the site, and is expected to continue on Wednesday for the remaining illegal constructions. A significant police presence was maintained to avoid any law and order issues.

Case dragged in court for 10 years

Residents said the case over these structures had been ongoing in court for nearly a decade. Eventually, the High Court refused to grant relief to the squatters, clearing the way for the demolitions. DDA officials said alternative housing had been offered to eligible residents as part of the rehabilitation plan.

The drive is part of a broader anti-encroachment campaign being conducted by the DDA across multiple areas in the national capital.

Demolition drive also planned in Batla House

In a related development, similar demolition action is expected in the Batla House area of Okhla. The DDA had issued notices on May 26, asking residents to vacate properties within five days. Homes on Muradi Road and in the Khizr Baba Colony have been marked for demolition with red signs.

However, demolition in Khizr Baba Colony has been temporarily stayed after legal intervention. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the matter later today.