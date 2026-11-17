New Delhi:

Two, including a child, were killed after a two-storey building collapse in Delhi's Shahdara on Tuesday, officials said, adding that several are feared trapped under the debris.

"Six to seven people were taken out and rushed to the hospital in an injured condition," the official said.

Rescue operations are underway, while further details about the number of people trapped and the cause of the collapse are awaited.

Back-to-back building collapse in Delhi

The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapses reported across Delhi in recent months. Earlier on October 15, a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in the Paharganj area of Delhi, leaving at least eight people injured, officials said. The incident happened near the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, which is located in the Sangatrashan neighbourhood of the national capital.

According to the police and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), construction work was ongoing for a hotel in the building when a portion collapsed while the roof slab (lanter) of the second floor was being laid. On receiving the information, the authorities immediately dispatched multiple teams and a rescue operation was launched.

On November 5, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning, killing two people and leaving many injured, officials said. The incident was reported around 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

Seven people, including students, were killed after a five-storey building housing a paying-guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in September. A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi on November 5, killing six people; while another building collapse in Paharganj on November 15 left several people injured.

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