Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Several rounds of firing reported in Delhi's Mira Bagh Raj Mandir market.

Several rounds of firing were reported in Delhi's Mira Bagh Raj Mandir market on Wednesday. Soon after receiving information, Delhi Police rushed to the spot and security personnel were deployed at the crime site.

Preliminary reports suggest that the shots were fired at an outlet named Raj Mandir. About 8-9 rounds were fired. The incident was reported at at 2:35 p.m.