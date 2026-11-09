16-year-old boy stabbed to death for resisting phone snatching attempt in Delhi's Wazirabad

New Delhi:

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death after allegedly resisting an attempt to snatch his mobile phone in north Delhi's Wazirabad, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Devansh.

According to preliminary information, Devansh had gone out with his friends on Saturday to purchase firecrackers ahead of Diwali. At around 2:30 am, while the group was returning through Surendra Colony, some men allegedly stopped them and tried to snatch his mobile phone.

"When he resisted, the accused stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. His friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, while police examined CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

Victim's brother on stabbing incident

The victim's brother, Nitin, said the family had been preparing for Diwali when Devansh left home to buy firecrackers. Recalling the incident, he alleged that the attackers first tried to take his money before grabbing Devansh from behind and stabbing him.

"Someone tried to snatch his money, and then, grabbing him from behind, they stabbed him. They could have just taken the money—why was it necessary to kill him? What kind of enmity could there have been? He was a studious boy; he had no enmity with anyone. He had left home with some money. Later that night, the police found him; it was quite late. He was already declared dead," Nitin said, questioning the motive behind the attack.

He further claimed that police had arrested the brother of the person who allegedly stabbed Devansh, but the main accused was yet to be apprehended. "The brother of the person who stabbed him has been arrested, but the actual perpetrator, the one who did the stabbing, has not been caught yet," he added.

19-year-old stabbed to death

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a personal dispute in the G-Block area of northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased's family has alleged that three identified men were involved in the killing.

Police teams visited both crime scenes and launched investigations into the incidents. Officers are also examining the family's claims to determine the circumstances surrounding the murder.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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