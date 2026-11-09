10-year-old boy dies after firecracker explodes in his hand while bursting crackers in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi:

A 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting crackers in Delhi's Narela, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at about 09:45 PM, when a child was bursting a hand-held flower-pot firecracker (anar) in front of his house in the Narela area on Sunday.

Boy suffered injury to his chest

According to the police, the firecracker exploded in the child's hand, causing injury to his chest. The child died on the spot.

Police said they received information from a hospital around 10:50 pm that the boy had been brought dead with burn injuries caused by the firecracker.

The child's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while further legal proceedings are underway. Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion and examining the type of firecracker involved. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Narela Industrial Area of the national capital, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Sunday. According to fire department officials, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

Six of family killed after fire at house in MP's Seoni

In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, six members of a family were killed, and four others suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out at the three-storey house of a goldsmith. The incident occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, a day after Diwali, at the house of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni near a Jain temple in Mahavir Ward in Chhapara town, they said.

The deceased included three women and a minor. The deceased have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45) and Aditya Soni (16), he added.

Ten people were present in the house at the time of the incident. Six of them died, and four were evacuated, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi, who was present at the spot, told PTI over the phone.

The fire brigade and rescue teams later brought the blaze under control, he said. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

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