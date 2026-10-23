Bomb threats received by two Delhi schools in Rohini and Mayur Vihar, police and fire teams rush to spot

New Delhi:

Two schools in the national capital has received bomb threats. As per sources, Venkateshwar Public School in Rohini and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received bomb threats. Delhi Police and fire tenders are at the scene; investigation is underway. The development comes just a week after Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails earlier on October 15.

Earlier, on October 12, two schools in Rohini area received bomb threats, prompting authorities to launch search operations. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that it had received calls regarding bomb threats at Venkateshwar Global School and Mount Abu Public School. Nothing suspicious was found in the searches there as well.

Schools on high alert

Police have increased patrolling around the campuses and are monitoring email communications for further threats. Authorities are investigating the source of the emails and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity in the area.