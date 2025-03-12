Boat rides coming to Delhi soon as govt plans water tourism on Yamuna | Details Boat rides in Delhi: Government plans to develop water tourism on the 4 kilometer Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna.

Boat rides in Delhi: Delhiites will soon be able to enjoy boat rides, as the Delhi government and the Centre signed an MoU on Tuesday to develop water tourism along a 4-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Speaking at the event in Asita Park, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that the facility would be expanded in the coming days to help decongest Delhi's roads and offer improved travel options for residents. He further said that this initiative marks a significant step toward integrating river, road, and metro transport systems, and a public-private partnership (PPP) model will also be explored for further development of the Yamuna corridor. "This is just the beginning. In the upcoming days, the service will be expanded, significant improvements will be made in the condition of the Yamuna, and Delhi's waterways will be further developed," he said.

Historic day for Delhi

Saxena called it a "historic day" for Delhi, highlighting the government's commitment to developing waterways and promoting environmental conservation. "PM Modi’s vision is focused on strengthening the country’s water transport network, and we are taking concrete steps to restore Delhi’s ecological balance," he said.



He acknowledged past delays in Yamuna cleaning, saying that earlier it was being treated like a drain. Saxena assured that progress has accelerated since the new government took charge and said significant strides in solar energy adoption and sustainable transport solutions have been made.

The government also announced plans to improve public transport, reduce traffic congestion, and boost local businesses. "This is just the beginning. More developments are on the way, and we will work with private players to expand and enhance the system," the LG said.

This will give fresh and modern identity to Delhi: CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would give Delhi a modern identity focused on cleanliness, beautification, and development. She claimed the previous government had created hurdles, but the people chose progress.

Gupta announced the introduction of eco-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats to promote sustainable travel and shared her vision of transforming Yamuna ghats into cultural and artistic hubs like those in Varanasi. She also emphasised the government's ongoing commitment to Yamuna cleaning and daily development efforts, thanking all departments for their dedication to making this transformation possible.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are making the impossible possible," she said expressing gratitude to all officials involved.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, and Delhi Capital Minister were also present at the event.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Metro on Holi: DMRC announces revised metro services schedule | Check details

Also Read: Delhi: 37-year-old man dies after falling into a pothole